Two Brazos Valley Cold Cases Top Texas Rangers’ List

In an effort to bring public awareness to unresolved or “cold cases” in Texas, a new reward program has been introduced. Two of those cases come from the Brazos Valley.

Nearly 40 years ago, a real estate agent in College Station was murdered, while showing a vacant residence to a potential buyer. Virginia Freeman‘s killer was never found.

In 2001, 21 year-old Jerome Robinson of Burleson County went missing. His body was never found, but investigators believe he was murdered.

Both of their cases are listed as the Texas Rangers Top 12 Cold Case Investigations.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan said Crime Stoppers will now pay up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a cold case listed on the DPS Unsolved Homicides website.

Each month, a different case will be featured, and tipsters are eligible for an even larger reward.

“If anybody leads law enforcement by way of the tips hotline to a person or persons involved in that, they will be given an additional $3,000 for a total of $6,000,” said Morgan.

Morgan said they’re hoping the extra incentive will encourage people to come forward with information.

“We want the family members to know that are involved in these cases that we owe it to the victims and to them to bring the persons responsible for these crimes to justice,” said Morgan.

Click here to read the news release from the Office of the Governor.

Click below to hear Trooper Jimmy Morgan visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

JimmyMorgan022417