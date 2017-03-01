Szeryk Named SEC Golfer of the Week for Second Straight Week

Texas A&M junior Maddie Szeryk won SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, winning the honor for the second straight week. Szeryk is the first Texas A&M golfer to win back-to-back SEC Golfer of the Week awards.

Szeryk finished second by shooting 8-under at The Dickson, played at The Woodlands Country Club. She set a Texas A&M 36-hole record by starting 9-under through the first two rounds.

The junior started the tournament with a 7-under 65, the second-best round in school history. She finished second for the second straight tournament, marking her fourth Top 3 finish and her fifth Top 10 in six tournaments this season.

She helped the Aggies to a fourth-place finish, despite Texas A&M being down to just four golfers on the final day of competition.

Szeryk is averaging 69.94 strokes per round, which would set the Texas A&M single-season record.

The Aggies return to action on March 14-15 at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kane’ohe, Hawai’i.

