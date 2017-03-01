State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 1st, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed a possible Convention of States, legislation affecting our community, President Trump’s speech, Child Protective Services, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 1.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 1 2017.