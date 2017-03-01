Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed a possible Convention of States, legislation affecting our community, President Trump’s speech, Child Protective Services, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 1.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

