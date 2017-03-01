No. 5 Aggie Softball hosts Houston in Wednesday night match-up on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team returns to action Wednesday night with a matchup against Houston beginning at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies (15-0) are off to their second best start under head coach Jo Evans and are led offensively by Riley Sartain , who leads the team with a .429 average. Kristen Cuyos has a team-high three home runs and is tied for the lead in RBI at 11 with Samantha Show and Tori Vidales .

Texas A&M is anchored by a 1.32 team ERA, led by reigning NFCA National Pitcher of the Week and SEC Pitcher of the Week Samantha Show (6-0, 0.57 ERA) and Trinity Harrington (4-0, 0.58 ERA). Lexi Smith holds a 4-0 record and a 1.83 ERA.

The Maroon and White are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with wins over No. 1 Florida State, No. 14 Michigan, No. 21 Arizona State, No. 23 BYU and Long Beach State. Sartain batted .500 (6-for-12) with a home run, five RBI, a double and three runs scored. Show recorded a pair of victories against No. 1 Florida State and No. 23 BYU, and tied a career high with 15 strikeouts against the Seminoles. Harrington stifled Michigan, giving up no runs in six innings of work, and Smith struck out 21 in wins over Long Beach State and Arizona State.

Payton McBride earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after earning her first career save against Michigan and throwing a perfect seventh inning against BYU.

Former Texas A&M All-Americans Megan Gibson-Loftin and Cassie Tysarczyk return as members of the Houston coaching staff. Gibson-Loftin (2005-08) became the first player in Big 12 Conference history to be named both Player and Pitcher of the Year. During her time at Texas A&M, Gibson-Loftin broke five career school records, including doubles (48), RBIs (183), total bases (447), slugging percentage (.717) and walks (172). Tysarczyk (2011-14) was selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Third Team and All-SEC Second Team as a senior in 2014 after hitting .366. She finished her career with the Aggies hitting .301 with 40 home runs and 145 RBIs.

Houston enters the contest with a 6-11 record and are powered offensively by Shelby Miller, who dons a .306 average, seven home runs and 22 RBI. In the circle, Savannah Heebner is 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA.

Wednesday’s game will be the 25th in series history as the Aggies hold an 18-6 advantage. The teams met last season in Houston on February 24 in which Texas A&M won 12-0.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans

Aggie OF Sarah Hudek

