College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 1st, 2017
City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed the city’s new fire chief, the ongoing design of the new police department headquarters, ETJ agreements with Bryan, Arrington Road development, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 1.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113475
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 1 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.