College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed the city’s new fire chief, the ongoing design of the new police department headquarters, ETJ agreements with Bryan, Arrington Road development, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 1.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KarlMooney030117