Bryan Council Issues Livesaving Proclamation & Prays For Houston Policeman Who Is A Bryan Native
Wednesday, March 1st, 2017
The Bryan fire department presented a proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Fire marshal Marc McFeron says it was for the actions of a private citizen, Angel Villa, during a house fire on January 25th. McFeron said Villa kept the occupants from re-entering their burning home, and he also moved the occupants car and some propane bottles away from the fire.022817-comments-from-Marc-McFeron.mp3
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, councilman Reuben Marin asked the community to pray for a Bryan native who was one of two Houston policemen shot earlier in the day. Marin says Ronny Cortez is a nephew of former councilman Richard Cortez.022817-comments-from-Reuben-Marin.mp3
Mayor Andrew Nelson repeated a call he made two weeks ago to remember first responders and members of the military.
