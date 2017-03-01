Bryan Council Issues Livesaving Proclamation & Prays For Houston Policeman Who Is A Bryan Native

The Bryan fire department presented a proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Fire marshal Marc McFeron says it was for the actions of a private citizen, Angel Villa, during a house fire on January 25th. McFeron said Villa kept the occupants from re-entering their burning home, and he also moved the occupants car and some propane bottles away from the fire.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, councilman Reuben Marin asked the community to pray for a Bryan native who was one of two Houston policemen shot earlier in the day. Marin says Ronny Cortez is a nephew of former councilman Richard Cortez.

Mayor Andrew Nelson repeated a call he made two weeks ago to remember first responders and members of the military.