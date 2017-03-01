Brazos County Commissioners Approve Sheriff’s Department Contract With CSISD For School Resource Deputies

Five new deputies will be hired by the Brazos County sheriff’s department.

That’s after county commissioners approved an agreement for staffing College Station middle and high schools with school resource deputies.

While the contract calls for CSISD to reimburse the county for all expenses, Irma Cauley says taxpayers were still concerned.

Sammy Catalena tried to reassure Cauley and her constituents.

Chief deputy Jim Stewart thanked the commissioners.

Commissioners also had to approve a rare emergency amendment to the county budget.

Click HERE to read and download the emergency amendment to the county budget.