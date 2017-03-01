Brazos County Commissioners Approve Sheriff’s Department Contract With CSISD For School Resource Deputies

Brazos County Commissioners Approve Sheriff’s Department Contract With CSISD For School Resource DeputiesFeatured Stories, News Wednesday, March 1st, 2017
Five new deputies will be hired by the Brazos County sheriff’s department.
That’s after county commissioners approved an agreement for staffing College Station middle and high schools with school resource deputies.
While the contract calls for CSISD to reimburse the county for all expenses, Irma Cauley says taxpayers were still concerned.022817-comments-from-Irma-Cauley.mp3
Sammy Catalena tried to reassure Cauley and her constituents.022817-comments-from-Sammy-Catalena.mp3
Chief deputy Jim Stewart thanked the commissioners.022817-comments-from-Jim-Stewart.mp3
Commissioners also had to approve a rare emergency amendment to the county budget.
Click HERE to read and download the emergency amendment to the county budget.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 1 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.