Arrests After Asking For $60,000, Not Signaling, & Pointing Gun At Another Motorist

Walking into a College Station bank and giving a note asking for $60,000 dollars resulted in an arrest on drug charges. 34 year old Marcus Burns of Dime Box is accused of possessing a baggie of ecstasy and baggies of marijuana. According to the arrest report, Burns walked into the Wells Fargo branch on Southwest Parkway Monday afternoon and passed a note stating…quoting…”It is a sin to pay for anything, ask and thy shall receive, may I have $60,000 dollars or be charged.”

Four days after a Bryan woman’s drivers license was suspended for the ninth time, she is arrested for driving with a suspended license with three prior convictions. According to the arrest report, a Bryan policeman saw 27 year old Felicia Oakmon get into a car, pull away without signaling and make a turn without signaling. Three children in the backseat, ages five, six, and seven, were not in child safety seats. And the officer learned the car was reported stolen from Waco. Oakmon is out of jail after posting bond.

A Bryan man is accused of pointing a loaded rifle at a motorist on Highway 21 east of the freeway Monday afternoon. According to the arrest report, the victim followed the suspect until deputy constables stopped a pickup truck on Harvey Mitchell between Leonard Road and Villa Maria. The victim said the suspect was also yelling obscenities at him. 18 year old Kameron Matejka, who denied pointing the rifle, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.