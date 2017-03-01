Aggies Drop 1-0 Pitcher’s Duel to Houston

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M softball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night, falling to Houston, 1-0, at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Cougars scored in the top of the third on a two-out single by Savannah Heebner, scoring Mariah Garcia. Sarah Queen lead off the frame with an infield single and later moved to third on Garcia’s double to left. After Queen was thrown out at home on a grounder to third, Heebner sent one through the right side of the infield for her only hit of the game.

The Aggies threatened in the sixth when sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink doubled on a blooper to shallow centerfield. Back-to-back walks by juniors Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters loaded the bases but the Maroon and White couldn’t push any runs across as a strikeout and a diving stop by Houston’s second baseman, Arielle James, ended the inning.

Despite giving up only four hits with six strikeouts, junior Trinity Harrington was saddled with the loss. Sophomore Samantha Show threw three hitless innings in relief, striking out five and only allowing one baserunner. Houston’s Heebner earned the win by tossing a complete-game shutout, striking out five.

The Aggies return to action as they host Georgetown, Prairie View A&M, and UTSA in the Texas A&M Invite at the Aggie Softball Complex beginning Friday.

All five Texas A&M games be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

