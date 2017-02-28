UPDATE: Body Found In Brazos River 10 Days After Man Jumped Off Highway 21 Bridge

Update February 28:

The Burleson County sheriff’s office has announced a body was found Tuesday morning in the Brazos River just south of the Highway 21 bridge.

The body was taken to the Travis County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm if it is a man who jumped off the bridge the night of February 18.

Original story February 18:

Local public safety agencies responded to a 9-1-1 call of someone saying they were going to jump off the Highway 21 bridge into the Brazos River.

Burleson County sheriff’s deputy Christine Labertew says the body of the unidentified person has not been found following searches on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Labertew says the jump was witnessed by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy.

Assisting in the searches also included DPS, the Bryan and College Station police departments, and the Bryan fire department.

