Three Aggies Named To All-SEC Teams

Three Texas A&M student-athletes were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, as the league announced its yearly women’s basketball awards. Khaalia Hillsman, Curtyce Knox and Danni Williams were all named to the Second Team All-SEC, the first career all-conference selection for all three.

This is the 11th straight year the Aggies have had at least two players named all-conference and the fourth straight year that the Aggies have had three named to one of the All-SEC teams.

Hillsman, a junior center, averaged 15.9 points and ranked sixth with 9.1 rebounds in SEC games. Hillsman, who has scored in double figures in every game this season, made 63.4% of her shots from the field in SEC play, which ranked fourth.

Knox, a senior point guard, set the Texas A&M single-season assist record with 273, and is leading the nation with 9.4 assists per game, 1.8 more than the next-closest player. She averaged 14.1 points per game in SEC play, and played 630 out of 645 possible minutes in league games, easily leading the conference in minutes played. With Knox’s selection, every starting point guard coached by Gary Blair at Texas A&M has been named all-conference in their career.

Williams, a sophomore guard, led the Aggies with 17.1 points per game in SEC play, the 12th-best mark in the conference. She finished in the top five in the conference in free throw percentage, 3-pointers made, and minutes played.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, March 2 in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament, with tip at approximately 7:15 p.m. against the winner of the Florida-Arkansas game.

First Team All-SEC

Ronni Williams, Florida

Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississppi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Pachis Roberts, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M

Danni Williams, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Ashley Knight, Alabama

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Jailyn Mason, Arkansas

Delicia Washington, Florida

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt

Erin Whalen, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Robin Pingeton, Missouri

Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Delicia Washington, Florida / Amber Smith, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

6th Woman of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Frerking, Auburn

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics