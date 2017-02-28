Three Aggies Named To All-SEC Teams

Three Aggies Named To All-SEC TeamsSports Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
Three Texas A&M student-athletes were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, as the league announced its yearly women’s basketball awards. Khaalia Hillsman, Curtyce Knox and Danni Williams were all named to the Second Team All-SEC, the first career all-conference selection for all three.
This is the 11th straight year the Aggies have had at least two players named all-conference and the fourth straight year that the Aggies have had three named to one of the All-SEC teams.
Hillsman, a junior center, averaged 15.9 points and ranked sixth with 9.1 rebounds in SEC games. Hillsman, who has scored in double figures in every game this season, made 63.4% of her shots from the field in SEC play, which ranked fourth.
Knox, a senior point guard, set the Texas A&M single-season assist record with 273, and is leading the nation with 9.4 assists per game, 1.8 more than the next-closest player. She averaged 14.1 points per game in SEC play, and played 630 out of 645 possible minutes in league games, easily leading the conference in minutes played. With Knox’s selection, every starting point guard coached by Gary Blair at Texas A&M has been named all-conference in their career.
Williams, a sophomore guard, led the Aggies with 17.1 points per game in SEC play, the 12th-best mark in the conference. She finished in the top five in the conference in free throw percentage, 3-pointers made, and minutes played.
The Aggies return to action on Thursday, March 2 in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament, with tip at approximately 7:15 p.m. against the winner of the Florida-Arkansas game.
First Team All-SEC
Ronni Williams, Florida
Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky
Makayla Epps, Kentucky
Victoria Vivians, Mississppi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Diamond DeShields, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Katie Frerking, Auburn
Pachis Roberts, Georgia
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Morgan William, Mississippi State
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M
Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M
Danni Williams, Texas A&M
All-Freshman
Ashley Knight, Alabama
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Jailyn Mason, Arkansas
Delicia Washington, Florida
Amber Smith, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt
Erin Whalen, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive
Katie Frerking, Auburn
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State
Alaina Coates, South Carolina
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Robin Pingeton, Missouri
Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Delicia Washington, Florida / Amber Smith, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Raigyne Moncrief, LSU
6th Woman of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Frerking, Auburn
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
