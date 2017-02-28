Szeryk Finishes Second, No. 17 Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth At The Dickson

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished fourth at The Dickson, shooting an 869 (+5) for the 54-hole tournament. Maddie Szeryk led the Aggies with her second consecutive runner-up finish.

Playing in a field that contained nine top-50 teams, the Aggies entered the final round of play in a three-way tie for fourth. They played Tuesday with a abbreviated four-person lineup after freshman Courtney Dow withdrew due to injury. Despite the setback, Texas A&M carded one of the better rounds among the 16-team field. Their final-round 292 left the Aggies in sole possession of fourth place.

“I am proud how the team handled adversity to post a good score today with only four in the lineup,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs. “Maddie Szeryk is playing very solid right now, and it is good to see her rewarded with another runner-up finish.”

No. 3 Florida State (843, -21) captured the title on the par 72 / 6,392 yard Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course. The Seminoles crafted a massive 24-stroke margin on second place Kent State (867, +3).

Szeryk (208, -8) held a share of the individual lead before play began on Tuesday. After a one-over 73, the junior sat six strokes back of the leader, Morgane Metraux (202, -14) of Florida State who edged Szeryk for the title. Szeryk’s performance helps maintain her pace for the best season in Aggie history with a 69.94 scoring average.

The remaining three Aggies each made moves up the leaderboard during the final round. Andrea Jonama (220, +4) shot even par vaulting 18 spots into a share of 25th. Fellow senior Bianca Fabrizio’s (221, +5) two-over final day put her in a tie for 29th at the event’s close. Rounding out the Aggie contingent, Thanya Pattamakijsakul (230, +14) birdied the final hole to card a 73, jumping 17 spots into a tie for 62nd.

Next up, the Aggies travel to Hawai’i March 14-15 looking to defend their 2016 victory at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at the Kane’ohe Klipper Golf Club.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics