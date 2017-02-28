State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
Brazos County State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed senate bill 1107 regarding telemedicine, senate bill 25, which they voted out, the increase in Texas’ maternal death rate, the Trump administration’s decision on Texas’ voter ID laws, and more during his Austin update on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 28.
