Show Tabbed NFCA National Pitcher of the Week

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Softball’s Samantha Show was named the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week, the association announced Tuesday.

Show recorded victories against No. 1 Florida State and No. 23 BYU at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Against the Seminoles, she tied a career high with 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.

The East Bernard, Texas native gave up just two hits against BYU, and struck out eight with three walks. The sophomore’s no-hit bid was broken up in the fifth on a solo home run to left.

Show, who was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday, also delivered the game-winning two-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth against No. 21 Arizona State.

Show becomes the third player to earn NFCA national honors, joining Megan Gibson (4/13/2008) and Holly Ridley (3/3/09).

The Aggies return to action March 1 against Houston at the Aggie Softball Complex. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Season and individual tickets for the 2017 season may be purchased in person at the Kyle Field or Reed Arena box offices, online at www.12thman.com/tickets or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311.

Gig ‘Em Group Packs are available for groups of 20 or more and can enjoy $3 tickets and a special pregame group experience (when available) while those of 50 or more receive $3 tickets and a concessions voucher of a $50 value. If interested, contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu.

Texas A&M Athletics is committed to providing the 12th Man with the safest environment possible at its athletic venues. Be prepared on game day by reviewing the 12-1-1 Gig ‘Em Rule. Visit www.12thman.com/beclear for all information regarding the clear bag policy.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics