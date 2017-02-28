Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Missouri, 60-43

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)– Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, helping Texas A&M defeated Missouri 60-43 Tuesday.

Missouri (7-22, 2-15 Southeastern Conference) took a 7-6 lead in a slow-paced, low-scoring first half, but Texas A&M answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed again, eventually leading by as many as 20.

Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9) controlled the paint from its first basket, a layup by Tyler Davis with 17:30 remaining in the first half, and led 28-18 by halftime. The Aggies outscored Missouri 22-6 in the paint and outrebounded them 44-31.

Davis entered the game as the Aggies’ leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, but took a back seat to Trocha-Morelos’ hot shooting, scoring eight points to go with 11 rebounds.

JC Hampton scored 13 points for the Aggies and Admon Gilder added nine points and three assists despite shooting 3-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

– Texas A&M won its third game in its last four contests on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo., defeating Missouri 60-43 to improve to 16-13 on the season with an 8-9 mark in SEC play.

– The win was the sixth straight for the Aggies over the Tigers and left the all-time series between the schools at 17-16 in favor of A&M.

– The 43 points and .246 shooting percentage by the Tigers were season lows by an Aggie opponent this season.

– The Aggies owned a 22-6 edge for points in the paint and a 44-31 advantage in rebounding.

– A&M carried a 28-18 lead into the intermission.

– A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , JC Hampton , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the eighth time this season (5-3).

– Junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos set a career-high with 18 points in the contest, finishing 6-of-9 from the field to reach double-digit scoring for the 11th time this season … The Cartagena, Colombia, native was 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

– Sophomore Tyler Davis narrowly missed his seventh career double-double with a nine-point, 11-rebound effort … The SEC’s field goal percentage leader made 4-of-6 shots from the field.

– Senior JC Hampton hit double-digits points for the seventh time this year, ending play with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range).

– Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy improved to 115-83 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 326-262 in 19 seasons as head coach.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics