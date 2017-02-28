The Grind Session’s “Bigger than Texas Shootout”

Bryan College Station Sports + Events is excited to be part of the 2nd annual “Everything’s Bigger in Texas Shootout”. The Shootout features 3 core Grind Session teams: Aspire Academy (AZ), Mountain Mission (VA), and Sunrise Christian (KS). Filling the fourth spot will be Victory Prep (TX) out of Houston. Each team features numerous college prospects on their rosters, each with at least one player who holds a NCAA Division-I offer.

Fans of Texas A&M and SEC basketball have the chance to see Texas A&M signee Isiah Jasey (Sunrise Christian) and Kentucky commit Jarred Vanderbilt (Victory Prep), two of the many big names that will be featured in the event. The full schedule can be viewed on thegrindsession.com along with information on ticket purchases.

The event will be held this weekend at A&M Consolidated High School.

Saturday Matchups:

4:00pm- Aspire Academy vs. Victory Prep

6:00pm- Mountain Mission vs. Sunrise Christian

All the action can be seen live online at TanagerSports.TV

For the complete event schedule and tickets, visit TheGrindSession.com

About Bryan College Station Sports + Events

Part of “Experience Bryan College Station”, The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, our team markets our outstanding facilities and locations to organizers and provides support to their events in order to bring economic growth to Bryan College Station. For more information go to: bcssportsandevents.com