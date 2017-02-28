B/CS Chamber Hosts 2017 Community Impact Awards

Since 2000, the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce has recognized minority owned businesses.

This year’s recipients of Community Impact Awards are Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects, Katherine Kleeman of Spherion Staffing, and Gabriel Garcia of Traditions Oil and Lube.

Click below for presentation of awards by Chamber board president David O’Neil.

Dean Endler represented Texas A&M Procurement Services, which has sponsored the awards since its inception, at Tuesday’s luncheon.

Click below for comments from Dean Endler.