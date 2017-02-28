Home » Featured Stories, News » B/CS Chamber Hosts 2017 Community Impact Awards

B/CS Chamber Hosts 2017 Community Impact Awards

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

Since 2000, the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce has recognized minority owned businesses.

This year’s recipients of Community Impact Awards are Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects, Katherine Kleeman of Spherion Staffing, and Gabriel Garcia of Traditions Oil and Lube.

Click below for presentation of awards by Chamber board president David O’Neil.

022817-presentation-of-Community-Impact-Awards.mp3

 

Dean Endler represented Texas A&M Procurement Services, which has sponsored the awards since its inception, at Tuesday’s luncheon.

Click below for comments from Dean Endler.

022817-comments-from-Dean-Endler.mp3

 

2017 Community Impact Award recipients (L-R) Barbie Patterson, Gabriel Garcia, and Katherine Kleemann.

2017 Community Impact Award recipients (L-R) Barbie Patterson, Gabriel Garcia, and Katherine Kleemann.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113445

Posted by on Feb 28 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-