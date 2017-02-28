Aggies Travel to Missouri for Final Regular Season Road Trip on WTAW

Aggie Basketball Game #29:

Texas A&M (15-13; 7-9 SEC) vs. Missouri (7-21; 2-14 SEC)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 · 6 p.m. (CT)

Mizzou Arena (15,061) · Columbia, Mo.

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South , Play-by-Play

Mike Caruso , Commentary

TV: SEC Network (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Adam Amin, Play-by-Play

Jon Sundvold, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 137 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

COLLEGE STATION – For the final time during the regular season, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road as the Aggies venture to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri inside Mizzou Arena at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The matchup will be nationally televised on SEC Network with Adam Amin and Jon Sundvold calling the action from Columbia. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Earlier this season on Feb. 8, Texas A&M (15-13; 7-9 SEC) carded a 76-73 victory over the Tigers in College Station on the strength of a double-double from rookie Robert Williams who notched career-highs in both points (18) and rebounds (16).

In addition to his strong play last time out against the Tigers, Williams has stood out as one of the best players in the SEC during league competition and has posted seven of his team-leading 10 double-double performances against conference foes.

Sophomore guard Admon Gilder , meanwhile, notched 20 points during this season’s first meeting with Missouri and is in the midst of a stretch in which he has become the Iron Man of the Aggies. The Dallas native is averaging 39.2 minutes during A&M’s last 12 games and is scoring at a team-leading 16.2 point-per-game clip during the stretch.

Missouri enters the week with a 7-21 overall record and a 2-14 mark in SEC play. The Tigers are 2-5 in their last seven games but have been highly competitive during the stretch with three of the losses coming by just three points, including the contest at Texas A&M on Feb. 8.

Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy

Aggie G JC Hampton

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Texas A&M did much of its damage from the charity stripe during Saturday’s win over Alabama, going to the line 37 times to tie their high-water mark on the season … Despite making a season-low 14 field goals, A&M converted 26-of-37 chances at the free throw line (70.3 percent) … The 26 made free throws was a season best.

• Freshman forward Robert Williams notched his team-leading 10th double-double of the season vs. the Crimson Tide, finishing with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds … Williams also blocked one shot to extend his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 28 games.

• Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in his last 11 games.

• Sophomore guard Admon Gilder is averaging 39.2 minutes during A&M’s last 12 games, averaging 16.2 points during the stretch.

NOTING MISSOURI

• The Tigers enter the week with a 7-21 overall record and a 2-14 mark in SEC play … Both of Missouri’s conference wins have come inside Mizzou Arena where the team is 6-10 this year.

• Missouri is 2-5 in its last seven games but has been highly competitive during the stretch with three of the losses coming by just three points, including a 76-73 setback at Texas A&M on Feb. 8.

• In SEC games, the Tigers have been led in scoring by junior forward Jordan Barnett (13.6 points per game) and sophomore guard Terrence Phillips (11.9).

• Phillips is third in the SEC in assists with 127 and tied for eighth in steals with 41.

• Against SEC opponents, Missouri is last in the conference in field goal percentage (.398), 3-point field goal percentage (.304), and points per game (67.9) … the Tigers are also last in the conference in rebounds allowed (629).

• The Tigers are led by Mizzou alumnus Kim Anderson, who is in his third year at the school with a record of 26-65.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 2/25 games)

• The Aggies rank ninth nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.7 per contest (first in the SEC).

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking third in the SEC by shooting 46.4 percent from the field as a team, they are also second in the SEC (39th nationally) in assists with an average of 16.1 per contest.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks third in the conference in rebound margin at +5.4 and leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (13.1) and offensive rebound percentage (.379) … The Aggies are 21st nationally in offensive rebounds per game.

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 24th in fewest fouls this season (462).

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 11th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 62.7 percent from the field … He also ranks ninth in the SEC in total rebounding at 6.8 per contest while checking in at second in the league on the offensive glass at 3.0 offensive rebounds per outing (42nd nationally).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC’s brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (14th nationally) with 73 blocked shots for an average of 2.6 per game … He ranks second in the SEC in rebounding at 7.9 per contest.

• During SEC play, Williams ranks first in blocked shots (2.7 per game) and second in both field goal percentage (.540) and rebounding (9.4 boards per game).

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking second in steals per game (2.0), second in minutes played (34.2) and eighth in assists per game (3.9) … Gilder ranks 31st nationally in steals per game.

SERIES HISTORY VS MISSOURI (SERIES TIED 16-16)

• Tuesday will be the 33rd meeting between the Aggies and Tigers and the 10th as members of the SEC.

• Notably, Missouri lists the all-time series as 16-14 in favor of Texas A&M as the school was forced to vacate all of its wins (including two over the Aggies) during the 2013-14 season.

• In the first meeting between the schools this season on Feb. 8, Texas A&M notched a 76-73 win inside Reed Arena … Rookie Robert Williams enjoyed a big day, posting a double-double with 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds.

• Last season, the Aggies swept a pair of games from the Tigers, winning 66-53 in College Station on Jan. 23 before defeating Missouri 84-69 in Columbia on Feb. 27.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics