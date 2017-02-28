Aggie Softball jumps up thirteen spots to #5 in new Poll

Aggie Softball jumps up thirteen spots to #5 in new PollSports Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
|Rank
|Team
|Totals
|2017 Record
|Last Poll
|1
|Florida State (18)
|783
|14-1-1
|1
|2
|Auburn (2)
|737
|14-2
|2
|3
|Florida (6)
|713
|15-1
|3
|4
|Oregon
|679
|14-0
|5
|5
|Texas A&M (5)
|603
|15-0
|18
|6
|Arizona
|596
|15-1
|9
|7
|UCLA
|586
|13-3
|6
|8
|Washington
|565
|11-2
|8
|9
|Oklahoma
|552
|9-4
|4
|10
|Minnesota (1)
|519
|14-0
|12
|11
|Alabama
|491
|13-2
|10
|12
|James Madison
|480
|12-2
|13
|13
|LSU
|451
|12-3
|7
|14
|Michigan
|386
|9-4-1
|14
|15
|Tennessee
|343
|13-2
|15
|16
|Georgia
|323
|14-3
|11
|17
|Utah
|316
|11-2
|17
|18
|Louisiana
|288
|11-4
|16
|19
|Kentucky
|186
|10-4
|22
|20
|Arizona State
|159
|12-3
|21
|21
|Pittsburgh
|138
|12-2
|19
|22
|Baylor
|123
|14-3
|24
|23
|California
|116
|12-1
|RV
|24
|Missouri
|91
|7-5
|20
|25
|Ole Miss
|47
|12-2
|RV
Dropped Out: No. 23 BYU, No. 25 USF
New to Poll: No. 23 California, No. 25 Mississippi
Courtesy of nfca.org
