Aggie Softball jumps up thirteen spots to #5 in new Poll

Posted by Sports Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
Rank Team Totals 2017 Record Last Poll
1 Florida State (18) 783 14-1-1 1
2 Auburn (2) 737 14-2 2
3 Florida (6) 713 15-1 3
4 Oregon 679 14-0 5
  5 Texas A&M (5) 603 15-0 18
6 Arizona 596 15-1 9
7 UCLA 586 13-3 6
8 Washington 565 11-2 8
9 Oklahoma 552 9-4 4
10 Minnesota (1) 519 14-0 12
11 Alabama 491 13-2 10
12 James Madison 480 12-2 13
13 LSU 451 12-3 7
14 Michigan 386 9-4-1 14
15 Tennessee 343 13-2 15
16 Georgia 323 14-3 11
17 Utah 316 11-2 17
18 Louisiana 288 11-4 16
19 Kentucky 186 10-4 22
20 Arizona State 159 12-3 21
21 Pittsburgh 138 12-2 19
22 Baylor 123 14-3 24
23 California 116 12-1 RV
24 Missouri 91 7-5 20
25 Ole Miss 47 12-2 RV

 

Dropped Out: No. 23 BYU, No. 25 USF

New to Poll: No. 23 California, No. 25 Mississippi

Courtesy of nfca.org

Feb 28 2017

