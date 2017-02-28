Aggie Softball jumps up thirteen spots to #5 in new Poll

Rank Team Totals 2017 Record Last Poll 1 Florida State (18) 783 14-1-1 1 2 Auburn (2) 737 14-2 2 3 Florida (6) 713 15-1 3 4 Oregon 679 14-0 5 5 Texas A&M (5) 603 15-0 18 6 Arizona 596 15-1 9 7 UCLA 586 13-3 6 8 Washington 565 11-2 8 9 Oklahoma 552 9-4 4 10 Minnesota (1) 519 14-0 12 11 Alabama 491 13-2 10 12 James Madison 480 12-2 13 13 LSU 451 12-3 7 14 Michigan 386 9-4-1 14 15 Tennessee 343 13-2 15 16 Georgia 323 14-3 11 17 Utah 316 11-2 17 18 Louisiana 288 11-4 16 19 Kentucky 186 10-4 22 20 Arizona State 159 12-3 21 21 Pittsburgh 138 12-2 19 22 Baylor 123 14-3 24 23 California 116 12-1 RV 24 Missouri 91 7-5 20 25 Ole Miss 47 12-2 RV

Dropped Out: No. 23 BYU, No. 25 USF

New to Poll: No. 23 California, No. 25 Mississippi

Courtesy of nfca.org