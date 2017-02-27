Women’s Basketball Drops Regular Season Finale at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss.- Texas A&M fell 62-49 to Ole Miss in a women’s basketball game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Aggies are the 6-seed for the upcoming SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

The Rebels (17-12, 6-10 SEC) went on a 15-3 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 49-36 lead that Ole Miss did not relinquish.

The Aggies (19-10, 9-7 SEC) were led by Anriel Howard , who had 14 points. Khaalia Hillsman , who has scored in double figures in all 29 games this season, scored 10 points.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, March 2 in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. against the winner of the Arkansas-Florida game at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M held Ole Miss to four points in the second quarter, which matches the fewest allowed by Texas A&M in a quarter (also: 12/29/15 vs. Prairie View)

has scored in double figures in all 29 regular season games. Anriel Howard scored in double figures for the second straight game and 16 th time this season

scored in double figures for the second straight game and 16 time this season Texas A&M’s nine steals are the most for the Aggies in SEC play this season

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-138 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-302 in his Hall of Fame career

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics