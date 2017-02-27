Still Looking For Suspects From A Saturday Night C-Store Armed Robbery In Bryan

Bryan police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery Saturday night at Oaks Food Mart at East 29th and Stillmeadow Drive.

Officers were told both of the men had their faces covered and one had a gun when they entered the store around 7 p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured, no shots were fired, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).