Motorcyclist Killed In CS Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in College Station Monday afternoon.

According to College Station police, the driver of a car failed to yield the right of way while turning from Newport Lane to Barron Road.

The motorcycle, going east on Barron, struck the car on the driver’s side.

The motorcyclist who was killed was identified as 37 year old Rex Leddy of College Station.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.