Design Update On College Station’s New Police Headquarters

It’s been one year since the College Station city council awarded the design contract for the new police department headquarters.

The council’s last meeting included a design update of the $28 million dollar project along Krenek Tap between Dartmouth and Central Park.

Deputy city manager Chuck Gilman says there is an option for the structure to include the future expansion of the 80,000 square foot main building if the budget allows.

Gilman also talked about arranging parking locations to accommodate multiple functions at the police department and Central Park.

Gilman also talked about what is proposed to be located on the first and second floors There is also separation inside the building for different police priorities.

The design process is expected to continue through the end of this year, with construction slated right now to start in the summer of 2018.