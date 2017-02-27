CS Police Investigate Two Cases Of Impersonating Officers

A three month investigation by College Station police has led to an arrest on charges of impersonating an officer. 22 year old Jimilei Russell Fox of College Station is accused of identifying himself as officer James Russell and threatening a man who was seeing Fox’s ex-girlfriend last November. Fox is also accused of trying to get the man’s daughter to reveal the whereabouts of her father. According to the arrest report, Fox called College Station 9-1-1 and being verbally abusive to dispatchers when identifying himself as Russell and reporting the other man was holding his ex-girlfriend hostage by drugging her. The ex-girlfriend told police she was with the other man of her own choosing.

Another case of impersonating an officer took place two weeks ago. CSPD received a call from a woman who took an Uber ride from Northgate to her home. According to the arrest report, as she got out of the car she was approached by a man who pulled up in his Jeep…identified himself as as an undercover cop, and said the Uber driver had almost run over people in Northgate. The passenger got back in the Uber car, took cell phone pictures of the Jeep, and called the real police. That led to last Friday’s arrest of 37 year old Daniel Thompson Heard of Bryan.