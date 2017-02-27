Bryan School Board Interviewing Two, Not Three, Superintendent Candidates A Second Time

Bryan school board members are holding a second round of interviews Monday and Tuesday with two and not three candidates for superintendent.

Board president Trey Moore says one of their picks accepted a position in another district…which he says is a reflection of the strength of their selections.

The first set of interviews were 90 minutes with pre-written questions.

In the second round, Moore says they’ll have at least twice the time, in part to get into more depth.

After Tuesday’s visit with the second candidate, board members are scheduled to review the two interviews.

The goal is to announce a lone finalist a week from Wednesday.

