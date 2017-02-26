Men’s Basketball Edges Alabama, 56-53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Robert Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas A&M defeated Alabama 56-53 on Saturday night.

The Aggies (15-13, 7-9 SEC) led 53-50 with 1:37 remaining when A&M’s Tonny Trocha-Morelos missed a long jumper from the left side. Williams snagged the offensive rebound and was fouled, but missed both free throws to allow Alabama (16-12, 9-7) to stay close.

On Alabama’s next possession, Braxton Key fired an errant pass while under defensive pressure, and Williams came up with the steal. Williams then made both free throws following a foul with 33 seconds to lift A&M to a 55-50 lead.

Alabama missed three 3-point attempts on its final possession, the last one blocked by Trocha-Morelos deep in the left corner, to give A&M the win.

Both teams were off their mark from the field. A&M shot 31.1 percent from the field (14 of 45), while Alabama countered at 33.9 percent (20 of 59). But the Aggies more than doubled the Crimson Tide in points off turnovers, 19-8.

The teams played an especially ugly first half, in combining for 40 points on 14-of-52 shooting, and a 21-19 A&M lead at the break. The Aggies had nine points with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, before stirring from their slumber.

Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 56, Alabama 53

Feb. 25, 2017 – Reed Arena (College Station, TX)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

– Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 56-53, Saturday night inside Reed Arena to improve to 15-13 on the season with a 7-9 mark in SEC play.

– The all-time series between the schools now stands at 10-5 in favor of Alabama.

TEAM NOTES

– Texas A&M did much of its damage from the charity stripe, going to the line 37 times to tie their high-water mark on the season … Despite making a season-low 14 field goals, A&M converted 26-of-37 chances at the free throw line (70.3 percent) … The 26 made free throws was a season best.

– The Maroon & White were clutch from the charity stripe in the game’s final four minutes, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes.

– After turning the ball over eight times in the opening stanza, the Aggies tightened up and were only guilty of four giveaways after the break.

– Alabama’s 53 points were the fewest by an SEC opponents for Texas A&M this season.

– A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , JC Hampton , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the seventh time this season (4-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

– Freshman Robert Williams notched his team-leading 10th double-double of the season, finishing with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds … Williams also blocked one shot to extend his nation-leading blocked shot streak to 28 games.

– Sophomore Tyler Davis finished with 13 points on the day, making nine free-throws on 13 attempts, both were single game highs for an Aggie this season.

– Senior JC Hampton matched Davis’ nine made free-throws on 10 attempts … The transfer from Lipscomb finished with nine points, two rebounds and a steal.

– Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy improved to 114-83 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 325-262 in 19 seasons as head coach.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics