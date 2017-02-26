Aggies Complete Comeback Weekend, Top Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team came back to defeat Florida State, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida after trailing 3-2 late in the match. For the second straight match, the Aggies (5-3) claimed do-or-die matches to complete the 4-3 victories, coming back from 3-1 to top South Florida on Friday afternoon.

Jordi Arconada clinched the Texas A&M victory, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on court four over Jose Gracia. The Buenos Aires native, claimed 12 of the final 14 games to complete the comeback against Florida State (9-3), picking up his second straight three-set victory after dropping the first set on Friday as well.

“We are very proud of the come from behind win today at Florida State, the guys never panicked and just kept working,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “Good things can happen if you just hang in there. These two road wins should give the team a much needed boost in confidence. A lot of work on the practice court is still needed, but we are very proud of the team’s fight today. Jordi has had two tough matches this weekend where he really handled adversity well coming from a set down on both days. He really showed his fight and character today, he and the team should benefit greatly with these two wins.”

The Seminoles owned a 1-0 advantage to begin the match after taking the doubles point, Aziz Dougaz and Guy Iradukunda topped Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 6-3 on court one. The Aggies picked up the middle court 6-4 as AJ Catanzariti and Hady Habib defeated Lucas Poullain and Gracia. The home squad secured the point with a 6-4 win from the Whitehurst twins, Terrance and Terrell, on court three over Jordi Arconada and Max Lunkin .

The two team split first sets in singles play, with the Aggies needing four singles matches to claim the team victory. Poullian was the first player off the court, increasing the FSU advantage 2-0, topping Lunkin 6-2, 6-2 on court three. Habib put the Aggies on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Rana Roop Bhullar on court six. Moments later, No. 16 Rinderknech leveled the match at two-all with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over No. 94 Dougaz on court one.

The Seminoles regained the advantage at 3-2, as No. 84 Iradukunda bested Catanzariti 6-4, 6-4 on court two and push the Aggies to the brink of defeat. Rinderknech’s cousin and doubles partner, Vacherot, evened the team match at three-all, defeating Terrance Whitehurst 6-4, 7-5 on court five, setting up Arconada’s clinching heroics.

The Maroon & White will return to the Sunshine state next Friday to open Southeastern Conference play at No. 10 Florida followed by a Sunday match up against No. 16 South Carolina.

Texas A&M vs Florida State

Feb 26, 2017 at Tallahassee, Fla.

(Scott Speicher Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 4, #37 Florida State 3

Singles competition

1. #16 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. #94 Aziz Dougaz (FS) 6-2, 6-2

2. #84 Guy Iradukunda (FS) def. AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Lucas Poullain (FS) def. Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. Jose Gracia (FS) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

5. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Terrance Whitehurst (FS) 6-4, 7-5

6. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Rana Roop Bhullar (FS) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Aziz Dougaz/Guy Iradukunda (FS) def. Arthur Rinderknech / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3

2. AJ Catanzariti / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Lucas Poullain/Jose Gracia (FS) 6-4

3. Terrell Whitehurst/Terrance Whitehurst (FS) def. Jordi Arconada / Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 5-3

Florida State 9-3; National ranking #37

Order of finish: Doubles (1, 2, 3); Singles (3, 6, 1, 2, 5, 4)

T-2:40 A-170

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics