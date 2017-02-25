No. 18 Texas A&M Softball Sweeps No. 23 BYU, No. 14 Michigan

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team completed its perfect weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, defeating No. 23 BYU, 11-1, and No. 14 Michigan, 3-0, Saturday.

With the wins the Aggies have won their last 17 games at the Mary Nutter.

In game one, the Aggies (15-0) struck first in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Tori Vidales hit a two-out single up the middle and scored on an Ashley Walters double off the left field wall.

Samantha Show led off the second with an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Following a sacrifice bunt by Kristen Cuyos , Riley Sartain plated Show on a single. Erica Russell blasted her first home run of the season to give the Aggies a 4-0 advantage. Kaitlyn Alderink drew a two-out walk and recorded her sixth stolen base of the season to move into scoring position, before Vidales capped off the inning with a RBI single to left.

Sartain added to the lead in the third with her second home run of the season, scoring Hudek, who singled to lead off the frame.

BYU (7-5) broke up Show’s no-hit bid in the fifth with a solo home run to left by Libby Sugg.

In the seventh, Show reached on a fielders’ choice following a lead-off walk by Hudek and moved to second as Cuyos was hit by a pitch. Sartain drove in her fourth run of the game on a double down the left field line. Russell pushed Cuyos across on a RBI groundout to second. Pinch hitter Erin Houthoofd recorded her first RBI of the season with a single up the middle.

Show gave up just two hits in six innings with eight strikeouts for her sixth win of the year. Payton McBride came in relief in the seventh, and got the Cougars down in order with two flyouts and a strikeout.

Against Michigan, the Aggies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first as Milligan singled and later scored on a RBI single to left by Walters.

In the fourth, Cuyos extended the lead with a two-run shot to left, her third of the season.

Trinity Harrington earned her fourth win of the season, scattering five hits in six innings with three strikeouts. Payton McBride earned her first save, giving up one hit in the seventh.

Texas A&M returns to action March 1 for a home game against Houston. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Texas A&M returns to action March 1 for a home game against Houston. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

