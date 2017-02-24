Recap Of College Station School Board Meeting

There’s been a delay in the fall 2018 scheduled opening of one of two new College Station schools.

At this week’s school board meeting, members agreed with administrators to open CSISD’s tenth elementary school in the fall of 2019.

Board president Valerie Jochen says there’s fewer elementary students. That’s the result of children of low income families leaving the district after owners of multiple apartment complexes chose to rent units by the bedroom to college students.

The delay gives the board more time to draft a first-ever written policy on future changes to campus boundaries. That discussion began after the board was criticized by some parents about the way boundary changes were made, effective this fall, at intermediate, middle, and high school campuses.

Click below for comments from Valerie Jochen about delaying the opening of elementary school #10 and the proposed campus boundary policy.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD draft campus boundary plan.

Dr. Jochen says the additional time before opening elementary school #10 also gives more time to complete a sewer line and other infrastructure on the campus, located at Holleman South and Rock Prairie.

Still on schedule is the opening of College Station’s third middle school, which the board agreed to name Wellborn Middle School. The school will open 90 years after the Wellborn school district became a part of CSISD.

In other business at Tuesday’s CSISD board meeting:

Approval was given to a five year contract with the Brazos County sheriff’s office for school resource officers at middle and high schools starting March 1. The the district pays all the costs for five officers, their vehicles, and their equipment. The agreement awaits county commission consideration. The first year cost has not been announced. The sheriff’s office is taking over for College Station police, after a decision to place SRO’s on the streets.

The board approved a $1.6 million dollar contract to create what administrators call flexible learning space at the district’s two intermediate schools. The contract also means Oakwood will get new flooring, lockers, and paint. And the original carpet at Cypress Grove will be replaced.