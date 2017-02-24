Prison For Burning A Two Year Old, Parking Lot Armed Robbery, Assaulting A Bryan Police Officer, & Assaulting An Ex-Girlfriend

A Bryan man has admitted causing second degree burns from the waist to the feet of a two year old boy. 30 year old Doma Golakai was sentenced to seven years in prison for the incident that took place in Bryan almost five years ago. The Brazos County district attorney’s office reported the plea followed Golakai serving time for debit card abuse. According to the arrest report, Golakai placed the toddler in bathwater after the child soiled himself. Then Golakai left the child in the tub to go watch television. The child’s mother, who was at work at the time of the April 2012 incident, came home to find her injured son and took him to the hospital, who in turn contacted Bryan police.

A Waco man has admitted to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Post Oak Mall last April. The Brazos County district attorney’s office reports a plea agreement was reached with 18 year old Simon Rusu where he was sentenced to five years in prison. Rusu met the victim in the parking lot under the pretense of buying a motorcycle that was listed for sale on Craigslist.

In another Brazos County district court criminal case, sentencing recently took place for a Bryan man found guilty by a jury last November for assaulting a Bryan police officer. The district attorney’s office reports a judge ordered 42 year old Victor Alvarado to serve ten years and one day for injuring the officer outside a bar in November of 2014. The officer was not able to return to full duty for months due to a rotator cuff injury.

The district attorney’s office has announced a Bryan man has admitted to beating an ex-girlfriend he accused of cheating on him. 53 year old Demetric Walker was sentenced to eight years for the assault that took place last February. Prosecutors noted Walker had prior convictions for assault, burglary of a motor vehicle, forgery, and criminal mischief.