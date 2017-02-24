Easterwood Airport Main Runway Shut Down By Flat Tire

Easterwood Airport Main Runway Shut Down By Flat TireFeatured Stories, News Friday, February 24th, 2017
Aircraft getting in and out of Easterwood Airport were slowed down Friday afternoon after the main runway was shut down.
That’s after a private plane blew a tire.
College Station fire department battalion chief Greg Rodgers says the pilot and two passengers were not injured, and the plane had no other damage.
Airport manager Josh Abramson says aircraft was diverted to the alternate runway.
