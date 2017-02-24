CS Council Rezones More Land Along Southern City Limits For Apartments

Another apartment complex will be built along an already busy Brazos County road in south College Station.

The College Station city council voted 6-1 Thursday night to rezone land on Arrington Road across the street from the Oaks subdivision to build what a 272 unit complex.

Mayor Karl Mooney opened what would be two hours and 19 minutes of comments by saying “Moving to the moment that you’ve all been waiting for apparently.”

About one-third of the time was taken by 19 homeowners in four neighboring subdivisions, all speaking in opposition.

Council comments took about as much time as those who spoke during the public hearing.

Barry Moore was among the six who said yes, noting he received support from businessowners in the Towerpoint area who want the additional residents. Moore was among councilmembers who also thanked the developers for multiple meetings with surrounding homeowners.

Voting no was Blanche Brick, who said she could not dismiss homeowners concerns. She also told homeowners to keep in mind the land could have been used for something worse than apartments that will be rented by the unit and not by the bedroom, and targeted to families and young professionals and not students.

One of the continuing arguments from homeowners is increased traffic along Arrington. Planning and Development Services director Lance Simms and councilwoman Julie Schultz says there was a meeting with county officials last week where extensions of Mesa Verde and Cherokee Drives in Indian Oaks to Highway 6 will take some pressure off Arrington. Schultz said the county’s next project is improving Arrington.

Thursday night’s vote followed the council’s decision two weeks ago to rezone additional land at New Arrington and Old Arrington for a 240 unit complex.