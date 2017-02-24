Arrests For Kidnapping, DWI With 3 Prior Convictions, & A Driver Caught With More Than Driving In CS

A Bryan man arrested last week for kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last October is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $100,000 dollars. Bryan police, according to their arrest reports, say 26 year old Angel Garcia got mad at the victim for not giving him money to buy a drug cleansing kit so he could pass a drug test. When the victim tried to drive away, Garcia is accused of putting her in the back seat of his car and drove away. When the car trunk opened, Garcia pulled over to stop, allowing the victim to get out. When Garcia got back in the car, he floored the accelerator and the car hit the victim’s hand. Garcia did not give a statement, telling investigators he was going to contact his lawyer.

A Tuesday night crash in College Station led to one of the drivers being arrested for DWI with three prior convictions. 42 year old Yolanda Hurd of Lagrange is accused of striking a vehicle at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the arrest report, she did not remember the crash while she was receiving medical treatment in a local emergency room. And witnesses told police she appeared to be disoriented after the crash by walking backwards towards traffic on Harvey Mitchell.

A Bryan man’s 13th arrest in Brazos County since 2008 was the result of a College Station motorcycle officer seeing him use his cell phone Wednesday morning on Texas near George Bush. According to the arrest report, the SUV did a U-turn on Texas in front of the Sheraton Four Points hotel, causing several northbound vehicles to slam their brakes to avoid crashes. The SUV then turned on Dominik and stopped in a restaurant parking lot. 27 year old Michael Loy was arrested on a warrant for speeding and ticketed for not having a drivers license and failing to yield the right of way. A search of the S-U-V led to the discovery of three plastic baggies containing what the officer described was a large amount of methamphetamine and Alprazolam to consider Loy a drug dealer.