Aggie Men’s Tennis Puts Damper On Bulls’ Parade

TAMPA, Florida – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat South Florida, 4-3, Friday afternoon at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts in Tampa, Florida. Junior AJ Catanzariti clinched the win for the Aggies, winning in three-sets on court two over Justin Roberts.

In addition to Catanzariti’s do-or-die victory, the Maroon & White picked up wins from Valentin Vacherot and Jordi Arconada . Vacherot tallied the Aggies’ second point with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Pierre Luquet on court five, while Arconada claimed his second ranked win of the year. The Buenos Aires native, topped No. 83 Albert Barroso 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on court four.

“I am very happy for Valentin, Jordi and AJ; who laid it all out there today,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys just kept hanging around and found a way to get the team victory. That was an awesome tennis match today. USF was really tough today and I know they are going to have a great season. There were no losers today, the players on both side gave their all.”

No. 16 Arthur Rinderknech jump started the Texas A&M comeback with a 7-6(3), 6-0 win on court one. South Florida picked up singles wins by Vadym Kalyuzhnyy over Hady Habib on court six and Peter Bertran on court three over Max Lunkin .

The Bulls owned a 1-0 advantage to begin the match after picking up the doubles point, Kalyuzhnyy and Nile Heimer topped Arconada and Lunkin and Gozun and Barroso defeated Rinderknech and Vacherot, both by a 6-4 score line.

The Maroon & White will be back in action Sunday afternoon at Florida State. The match will be broadcast on the WatchESPN app and online at http://es.pn/2kosx17, first serve is set for 12pm (CT) at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Texas A&M vs University of South Florida

Feb 24, 2017 at Tampa, Fla.

(USF Varsity Tennis Courts)

Texas A&M 4, University of South Florida 3

Singles competition

1. #16 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. Sasha Gozun (USF) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

2. AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) def. Justin Roberts (USF) 5-7, 6-1, 7-5

3. Peter Bertran (USF) def. Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

4. Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. #83 Alberto Barroso (USF) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

5. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Pierre Luquet (USF) 6-4, 6-4

6. Vadym Kalyuzhnyy (USF) def. Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Sasha Gozun/Alberto Barroso (USF) def. Arthur Rinderknech / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-4

2. Peter Bertran/Justin Roberts (USF) vs. AJ Catanzariti / Hady Habib (TAMU) 5-5, unfinished

3. Vadym Kalyuzhnyy/Nils Heimer (USF) def. Jordi Arconada / Max Lunkin (TAMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 4-3

University of South Florida 2-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (6, 1, 3, 5, 4, 2)

T-3:00 A-124

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics