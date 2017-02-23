UPDATE: CS Council Delays Consideration Of Northgate “Front Porch” Honoring Robert Earl Keen & Lyle Lovett

Update:

The College Station city council postponed a presentation on a proposed bronze porch in the Northgate promenade.

Julie Schultz, who made the motion, told Blanche Brick supporters “just don’t have the details ironed out yet, and I think it will be better if we hear it at the next meeting.”

Schultz gave no details to what was missing.

The council voted unanimously to hear the proposal at the March 9th meeting.

Original story:

A bronze porch could be coming to Northgate, honoring the music tradition in College Station’s entertainment district.

This Thursday’s College Station city council meeting includes a proposal to create a front porch featuring musicians Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett.

City communications director Jay Socol says the idea originated last year by a features writer at The Eagle, Rob Clark.

The “front porch” is where Keen and Lovett got their start as Texas A&M students singing and writing songs on the porch of Keen’s Church Avenue rental house.

The concept is to place a six foot wide and ten foot long bronze porch on the city promenade behind The Dixie Chicken. An empty chair separates the artists for fans to sit and take photos.

Socol says A&M system chancellor John Sharp will pay half the cost, and the council will be asked to pay what is not covered by donations from the city’s hotel occupancy tax fund.

Click HERE to read and download background information.

Click below for comments from Jay Socol, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.