UPDATE: Bryan Man On DPS Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List Is Captured

Update:

More information is known about Wednesday’s capture of a Bryan man who was added this week to the state’s top ten most wanted fugitives list.

According to the DPS arrest report, a trooper made a traffic stop in their parking lot off the freeway in north Bryan after seeing a SUV with a defective brake light.

The front seat passenger jumped out and started running but was caught and identified as 32 year old Michael Christopher Sanchez.

During the foot chase, Sanchez threw away what was recovered and identified as methamphetamine and marijuana.

Sanchez, who had been sought since September 2015 for a parole violation, was also arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest with prior convictions.

Original story:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced the capture of a Bryan man who was added this week to the state’s ten most wanted fugitive list.

That’s after 32 year old Michael Christopher Sanchez was pulled over Wednesday for an undisclosed traffic stop at an undisclosed location in Bryan.

DPS says they are reviewing information if a reward will be paid.

Sanchez had been sought since September 2015 for a parole violation.

According to online jail records, Sanchez was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with prior convictions, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and drug possession.