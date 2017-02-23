State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, February 23rd, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed bills he has filed, high speed rail service, balancing the budget, the Economic Stabilization Fund, and more during his Austin update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 23.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113239
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Feb 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.