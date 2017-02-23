Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed bills he has filed, high speed rail service, balancing the budget, the Economic Stabilization Fund, and more during his Austin update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 23.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal022317

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113239

Posted by on Feb 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-