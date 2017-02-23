Knox Breaks Single-Season Assist Record, But Aggies Fall To No. 7 South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION- Curtyce Knox broke the Texas A&M single-season assist record, but the Aggies fell 80-64 to No. 7 South Carolina in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena on Thursday.

Knox, a redshirt senior in her first year as a full-time starter, now has 266 assists on the season in 28 games. Jordan Jones , whose record Knox surpassed tonight, needed 36 games to post the previous record of 261 in 2013-14.

The Aggies (19-9, 9-6 SEC) traded leads with the Gamecocks (23-4, 13-2 SEC) 12 times in the first half, but South Carolina closed the second quarter on a 14-5 run to take a 41-35 halftime lead.

Knox and Anriel Howard each had a double-double for the Aggies, with Knox posting a team-high 19 points and 10 assists. Howard had 16 points and 13 rebounds, moving up to fourth on Texas A&M’s single-season rebound list.

Khaalia Hillsman added 16 points and Danni Williams had 12.

A’ja Wilson led the Gamecocks with 21 points.

The Aggies conclude the regular season on Sunday, February 26 at 4 p.m. at Ole Miss. The Aggies start the SEC Tournament in the Second Round on Thursday, March 2 in Greenville, S.C.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair and PG Curtyce Knox

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley

QUICKIE NOTES

Knox has the most assists of any SEC player since 2004-05.

The Aggies fall to 19-9 on the season and 9-6 in SEC play. South Carolina is now 23-4 and 13-2 in SEC play

Texas A&M is now guaranteed the 5 or 6 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, and plays its first game on Thursday, March 2.

Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 28 games this season

has scored in double figures in all 28 games this season Knox had her fifth double-double of the season and her career She scored 10+ points for the 14 th time this season She had 10+ assists for the 14 th time this season

Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 26 th time this season

scored in double figures for the 26 time this season Anriel Howard had her 13 th double-double of the season, which ranks in the Top 25 nationwide She scored in double figures for the 15 th time this season and the 17 th time in her career She had 10+ rebounds for the 20 th time this season and 25 th time in her career

had her 13 double-double of the season, which ranks in the Top 25 nationwide Howard moved from seventh to fourth on Texas A&M’s career rebound list, passing Susan Kimbro (1976-77, 286 rebounds), Lisa Jordon (1988-89, 287 rebounds) and Michell Tatum (1983-84, 291 rebounds). Howard has 298 rebounds on the season

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-138 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-301 in his Hall of Fame Career, and ranks 14th all-time in career wins

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics