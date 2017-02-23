Evans Picks Up 800th Win, No. 18 Texas A&M Bests No. 1 Florida State on First Day of Mary Nutter Classic

No. 18 Aggies Topple Long Beach State, 5-0, For Coach Evans’ 800th Win At Texas A&M

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The No. 18 Texas A&M Softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 5-0 win over Long Beach State on Thursday for head coach Jo Evans ‘ 800th win at Texas A&M.

Evans, who is in her 21st year at the helm of the program, holds an 800-394-2 record and has led the Aggies to 15 consecutive NCAA Regionals. The NFCA Hall of Famer ranks seventh among active winningest head coaches with 1113 victories.

The Aggies (11-0) drew first blood in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 advantage. Ashley Walters led off the inning with a double to center and later scored on a double by Samantha Show . Following an infield single from Kristen Cuyos , Riley Sartain drove in her fifth run of the season on a single up the middle.

The Maroon and White struck for three runs in the sixth to extend the lead to five. Tori Vidales plated Kaitlyn Alderink on a sacrifice fly to center, before Sarah Hudek belted her first career home run.

Lexi Smith tossed a one-hitter for her fourth win of the season, striking out 10 while walking one. The Temple, Texas native retired the last 15 batters she faced.

No. 18 Texas A&M, Show Blank No. 1 Florida State, 2-0

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team shutout No. 1 Florida State, 2-0, behind a 15-strikeout performance from Samantha Show Thursday night at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The East Bernard, Texas native gave up only four hits in her fifth victory of the season and tied a career high in strikeouts. For the season, Show has struck out 35 in 30.2 innings and holds a 0.46 ERA.

Kaitlyn Alderink broke the deadlock in the sixth with a two-run homer to left center. Following Keeli Milligan ‘s second single of the game, Alderink sent the 2-1 pitch over the wall for her first dinger of the season.

The Seminoles threatened to score in the fifth as Ellie Cooper sent a towering fly ball to deep center but Erica Russell robbed Cooper of a home run to keep the game scoreless.

FSU’s Jessica Burroughs was saddled with the loss to move to 4-1 on the season.

Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans

The Aggies return to action at noon CT on Friday against No. 21 Arizona State.

A live stream of every Aggie game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic can be seen online at FloSoftball.com and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM or online at www.12thman.com/showcase.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics