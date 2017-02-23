CORRECTION-Bryan Council Approves Requested Changes To Westside Housing Development

CORRECTION that the Bryan city council in 2013 approved the developers request to reduce the space between homes from seven and a half to five feet.

Other changes in the Edgewater subdivision received first round approval by the council on February 14. Final approval will be considered on February 28.

Click below for comments during the council’s February 14th meeting from planning administrator Martin Zimmerman and city councilman Mike Southerland.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

When completed, more than 600 single family homes and duplexes will be built in Edgewater.

Additional information provided to WYAW News regarding the Edgewater subdivision.

The five foot side setbacks did pass during 2013. The developer recently had to go before council again because they had to realign a few roads due to the topography of the site. That changed triggered the entire plan development to be re approved including the five foot side set backs. The only thing that changed was the road alignment not the set backs they stayed at the originally approved five feet.