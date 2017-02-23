City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, February 23rd, 2017
Today’s City of Bryan update features Kala McCain, Communications and Marketing Supervisor, and Jared Birkhead, Environmental Operations Supervisor, discussing the new City of Bryan and Bryan Waste Works apps available on your smartphone.
Click below to hear Kala McCain and Jared Birkhead visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113241
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Feb 23 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.