Bryan Council Approves Housing Developers Request Three Years After Saying No

Developers of a large west Bryan housing subdivision have received city council approval for changes, including one that was rejected by the council three and a half years ago.

Three and a half years ago, the council gave the go ahead for the Edgewater subdivision, located behind the Autumn Lakes subdivision north of Villa Maria.

In 2013, the council required a seven and a half foot separation between homes. Developers sought a five foot separation, which was opposed by fire chief Randy McGregor.

Developers returned in January requesting changes that included the five foot separation.

At the January 5th meeting of Bryan’s planning and zoning commission, chairman Bobby Gutierrez recalled the first debate…stating “Of course, we always love safety. We want safety for everything. But sometimes we’ve got to let these guys do what they’re gonna to do.”

Also at the P&Z meeting, city planning staff was concerned the reduced separation could increase the risk of what they called “conflagration”…which the Merriam-Webster online dictionary defines as “a large disastrous fire”. But staff recommended the change, and it was unanimously endorsed by the P&Z board.

At the council’s February 14th meeting, there was unanimous approval to all the developer’s requests. That followed comments from planning administrator Martin Zimmerman and councilman Mike Southerland.

When completed, more than 600 single family homes and duplexes will be built in Edgewater.