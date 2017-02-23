Aggie Women to host No. 7 South Carolina on The Zone

Game 28 • SEC Game 15 • Thursday, February 23, 2017 • 8 p.m.

No. 7 AP / No. 7 Coaches’ South Carolina Gamecocks (22-4, 12-2 SEC) at

Texas A&M Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas | Reed Arena (12,989)



Radio: The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Bret Dark)

TV: SEC Network (Paul Sunderland, Gail Goestenkors, Steffi Sorensen)

Texas A&M hosts No. 7 South Carolina in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena, the final regular season home game for the Aggies.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Paul Sunderland and Gail Goestenkors on the call and Steffi Sorensen reporting from the sidelines. Authenticated subscribers can also access the game on their computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Several ticket specials are available for this game, including two complimentary tickets for military & first responders (available at 12thMan.com/hero or at the ticket window with a valid military or first responder ID) and Take A Kid To The Game, which allows up to four youth tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket at the ticket window on game day.

The Aggies have lost their last two games, but each of those games have come down to the wire. The Aggies had a game-tying jumper with 10 seconds to play against LSU on Feb. 16, but missed a clean look, and missed a go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds to play against No. 3 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Aggies have three of the most improved scorers in the nation, with Danni Williams (3.1 to 17.7), Khaalia Hillsman (7.3 to 16.8) and Curtyce Knox (1.6 to 10.9) all increasing their scoring averages by 9-or-more points from last season’s total. The Texas A&M trio are three of the six players in a major conference with a scoring increase of at least nine points this season.

South Carolina, who is 22-4 on the season and 12-2 in SEC play, has four players averaging double-figure points, led by A’ja Wilson (16.9) and Alaina Coates (13.4). Allisha Gray (12.8) and Kaela Davis (11.6) are also averaging over 10 points for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks have lost two of their last three games, falling 66-55 at No. 1 Connecticut on Feb. 13 and 62-60 at Missouri on Feb. 19.

The Aggies conclude the regular season on Sunday, February 26 at Ole Miss, with tip set for 4 p.m.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics