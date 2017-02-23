18 Year Old Arrested For Drunk Driving Crash That Killed One Passenger And Injured Two Others

An 18 year old College Station man is accused of drunk driving in a crash last month in Bryan that killed one passenger and injured two others.

Michael Augustus Krause was driving a pickup that police investigators estimate was going more than 80 miles per hour during the midnight hour on January 28th on Traditions Drive near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to the arrest report, the truck left the pavement, the driver overcorrected, resulting in the truck going into a sideways skid and flipping an unknown number of times before coming to a stop next to a creek.

Police found beer cans in and outside the truck and a case of beer inside the vehicle.

The two passengers who survived told police all four had been drinking.

Krause, who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $105,000 dollars.