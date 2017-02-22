Texas A&M System Board Of Regents React To Flagship Campus Proposed Master Plan

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has had its first look at the next master plan for the flagship campus.

Comments during a presentation earlier this month included the future of the Texas A&M golf course, which underwent a $5 million dollar renovation four years ago. President Michael Young told the regents he considers the course a land bank for future uses. There was discussion of plans in a “medium-range” time span to replace the golf course with more student recreation fields. After regents chairman Cliff Thomas of Victoria told Young there was an unsuccessful attempt to close the course, the president said he’s done it before.

Campus traffic was also discussed. President Young told Thomas the goal is to limit vehicles to buses, those responding to emergencies, and those making deliveries.

When board members asked why the map of the master plan does not include a proposed extreme makeover of Spence Park, east of Kyle Field, consultant Dana Dixon said they were asked not to show anything until final decisions were made.

Dixon also says TxDOT is modifying plans for the future intersection of Wellborn and George Bush. Dixon also talked about future pedestrian crossings at Bush and Penberthy and Texas and University.

Below is a sampling of photos taken of some of the presentation slides from the board of regents workshop on February 10, 2017. WTAW News has filed an open records request with Texas A&M University to provide a copy of the entire slideshow. If and when that is provided, it will be added to this story.