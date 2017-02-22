Szeryk Named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS– Texas A&M junior Maddie Szeryk was named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, as announced by the league office. This is her second career SEC Golfer of the Week honor, both of which rewarded performances at the Florida State Match-Up.

Szeryk tied for second at the Florida State Match-up (Feb. 10-12) with an 8-under performance at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club.

The junior opened up the tournament with a 6-under 66 and followed up with an even par round of 72, and concluding with a 2-under final day. The Allen, Texas native helped the Aggies set a 54-hole school record by finishing at 14-under par for the tournament.

The two-time First Team All-SEC selection holds Texas A&M’s career lead in stroke average at 71.68.

Szeryk and the No. 17 Aggies return to action on Feb. 27-28 in The Woodlands, Texas for The Dickson.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics