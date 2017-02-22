Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAW

February 22nd, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed testimonies on education issues, House Bill 2225, which addresses immigration, high speed rail service, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 22.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

