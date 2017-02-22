State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed testimonies on education issues, House Bill 2225, which addresses immigration, high speed rail service, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 22.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Feb 22 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.