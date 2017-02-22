No. 18 Texas A&M Travels to California for Mary Nutter Classic on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team hits the road for the first time this season to compete at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.

The Aggies begin the tournament Thursday at 5 p.m. against Long Beach State, before squaring off with No. 1 Florida State at 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M hits the field again Friday at noon with a matchup against No. 21 Arizona State.

On Saturday, the Maroon and White finish the weekend with No. 23 BYU and No. 14 Michigan at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

The Aggies are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating SFA and Missouri State twice and New Mexico. Ashley Walters batted .728 (8-for-11) with a double, triple, home run and four RBI. Kristen Cuyos added two home runs and seven RBI to the offense that outscored its opponents, 39-10.

In the circle, Samantha Show recorded a pair of victories, striking out nine in 12.2 innings of work. Trinity Harrington tossed a two-hitter against New Mexico, fanning five. On the year, the Aggie pitching staff totes a 1.86 team ERA.

Long Beach State enters the weekend with a 4-3-1 record and is led offensive by Sammi Gyerman, who is batting .400 while Lauren Lombardi is hitting .389 with two doubles and four RBI. In the circle, Christina Clermont is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA.

Jessica Warren powers the Seminole offense with four homers and 11 RBI, while Cali Harrod adds three home runs. Defensivley, Florida State has a team ERA of 0.22, led by Meghan King (4-0, 0.00 ERA) and Jessica Burroughs (5-0, 0.51).

Arizona State holds a 9-1 record after dropping its last game to Boston College, 3-2. Chelsea Gonzales leads the team with a .538 average, four doubles and 10 RBI. Breanna Macha is 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA while Dale Ryndak is 3-0 with 20 strikeouts in as many innings.

BYU enters the weekend with a 5-2 record after the DeMarini Desert Classic last weekend. Rylee Jensen tops the team with a .500 batting average and seven doubles. Ashley Thompson adds a .381 average and a team-high two home runs. In the circle, McKenna Bull is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

Michigan is 6-3 on the season and is coming off a 3-1 weekend at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Kelly Christner tops the Wolverines in average (.593), home runs (3) and RBI (12). In the circle, Tera Blanco is 4-1 with a 1.75 ERA and Megan Betsa is 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 28.0 innings.

A live broadcast of every game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM and a stream seen online at FloSoftball.com.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics