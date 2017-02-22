Displaced Storm Victims In Robertson County Are Asked To Contact Emergency Management Office

Displaced Storm Victims In Robertson County Are Asked To Contact Emergency Management OfficeFeatured Stories, News Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
Robertson County property owners are invited to report damage from this week’s storms.
A message from emergency management coordinator Bill Huggins says those who were displaced may be eligible for assistance.
More information is available by calling 979-828-6653.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Feb 22 2017.