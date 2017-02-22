Home » Featured Stories, News » Displaced Storm Victims In Robertson County Are Asked To Contact Emergency Management Office

Displaced Storm Victims In Robertson County Are Asked To Contact Emergency Management Office

Robertson County property owners are invited to report damage from this week’s storms.

A message from emergency management coordinator Bill Huggins says those who were displaced may be eligible for assistance.

More information is available by calling 979-828-6653.

Screen shot of message sent by the Robertson County sheriff’s office.

