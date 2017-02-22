City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed high speed rail service and gave his reaction to bills filed in the legislature regarding the issue, he answers the question “Is it too late for high speed rail in the U.S.?”, and discussed water rights and resources in the city, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 22.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
